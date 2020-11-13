8 Things To Do This Weekend: Holiday Toy Drive, Silverman’s Farm & Comedy Festival

Looking for fun weekend activities that are safe and socially distant? We have eight ideas!

The Connecticut Science Center is honoring veterans by giving them free admission all weekend. Family members can join for half-off.

Through January 3rd, visit Christmas Playtime at the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion. The number of visitors is limited. Pre-buy tickets online.

On Saturday, drive-up to the Hamden Kids Holiday Toy Drive! Pop your trunk to donate a doll, truck or book to a local child in need.

The Feral Feline Festival is virtual this year. Saturday, go online or stop by the New Haven office to browse baskets and buy raffle tickets.



Get some much-needed laughs and see performers from the Best of Boston Comedy Festival at The Kate. The audience will be small. Buy tickers in advance.

The Hartford Symphony Orchestra is debuting a new, virtual concert series. The just-released installment will be available online until December 10th.

All weekend, prepare for winter fun by stopping by the Ski & Board Swap at Powder Ridge. Meet instructors and learn about upcoming programs.

Visit Silverman’s Farm to see the animals – everything from bunnies to buffalo! You can also get autumn treats like Thanksgiving pies in the market.



