(WTNH) — Looking for weekend activities? We have eight ideas for you!

See the world premiere musical comedy Christmas in Connecticut at The Goodspeed, based on the 1945 Warner Brothers film. It’s running through December 30.

The Winter Wonderettes are back at the Ivoryton Playhouse. The spirited story features 1960s versions of holiday classics like jingle bell rock and winter wonderland.

Through February 19, take the family to see the incredible Holiday Train Show at the Connecticut River Museum, a truly intricate display, created by artist Steve Cryan.

Celebrate small business Saturday at the Shops at Yale with yuletide carolers, ice carving demos, and yummy treats outside of the Union League Cafe.

On Saturday, enjoy Winter Fest at the North Haven Fairgrounds with over thirty local craft vendors, face painting, food trucks, hay rides, and a visit from Santa.

Hartford is the newest home to the Glow Holiday Lights Festival at the Connecticut Convention Center. Take pictures in the magical light gardens, buy gifts and sample seasonal food and drink.

Through January, see the beautiful holiday lights spectacular at Olde Mistick Village. Over a half million lights show archways, trees, reindeer, and elves.

Or head to Lake Compounce to see the holiday lights and Connecticut’s tallest Christmas tree! Find rides, themed food, hot cocoa, a dance party, and see Santa!

Send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a wonderful weekend, everyone!