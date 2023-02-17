(WTNH) – Looking for weekend activities? We have 8 ideas for you!

Head to the 42nd Annual Home and Garden Show – all weekend – at Mohegan Sun with tons of home improvement contractors and outdoor experts.

All weekend, check out Wintertide – called “frosty fun” – at Mystic Seaport Museum with ice sculpture demos, live music and family activities.

Saturday, take part in a Goat Milk Soap Making Workshop at Bradley Mountain Farm, offering other fun activities involving goats in the upcoming week.

Starting this weekend, the Connecticut Science Center will be offering February vacation activities like live science demos and butterfly encounters.

All weekend, catch a performance of a unique Hamlet, from the Elm Shakespeare Company and anti-gun violence activists Ice the Beef.

All weekend, dance and sing along with RESPECT, the ultimate tribute show to the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, at the Palace Theater.

Until February 26th, the Center Stage Theatre is presenting Tony award nominated Xanadu, a musical adventure about following your dreams.

On Sunday, see Letters From Home at The Kate which brings back the style of the USO with high energy singing and tap dancing.

Have a great weekend, Everyone!!