8 Things To Do This Weekend: Home & Garden Show, OnRust Cruises & Seth Meyers Live

On Saturday, participate in the Make-A-Wish Connecticut Walk for Wishes along a 1.6-mile paved route past the new Wishing Place. News 8’s Sarah Cody will serve as emcee.

Popular public cruises aboard The OnRust are starting up again – leaving from the Connecticut River Museum. It’s a gorgeous, educational trip.

After a long stretch in the pandemic, the fascinating Custom House Museum is re-opening this week with limited hours and a brand new exhibit.

All weekend, take part in the Connecticut Audubon’s 4th Annual Bird-A-Thon, a friendly competition to see as many species as possible.

The 40th Annual Southeastern Connecticut Home & Garden Show is back at Mohegan Sun with sanitizing, distancing and temperature scans.

Walk through The Shops at Yale and check out a new Window Art Stroll & Contest. Artists will actually be painting their designs on Saturday.

On Saturday night, the outdoor concerts at the Connecticut Post Mall continue celebrating Aerosmith’s 50th Anniversary with Last Child.

On Sunday, enjoy some laughs at Seth Meyers Live. The hilarious Emmy Award winner will perform outside under the tent at the Ridgefield Playhouse.

Send information for future activities to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

