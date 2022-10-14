(WTNH) — Looking for weekend activities? We have eight ideas for you!

During two Saturday daytime shows at The Bushnell, the Queen of kids’ music. Laurie Berkner will be performing her longstanding hits like Bumblebee.

The Connecticut Gilbert and Sullivan Society will perform the beloved operetta HMS Pinafore at Valley Regional High School all weekend.

Saturday night, the beards are back at Foxwoods! Dance and sing with legendary band ZZ Top, performing its brand of rock, blues and boogie!

On Saturday, celebrate the 100th anniversary of the iconic Mystic Bascule Bridge. There’s an afternoon ceremony and evening fireworks!

Weekends through Nov. 6, get spooked at Evidence of Evil at Lyman Orchards, an interactive Halloween attraction rated PG-13.

Enjoy fall by seeing every step in the production of a delicious annual beverage made at B.F. Clyde’s Cider Mill, a fascinating and historic location.

Stroll through downtown Essex for a seasonal treat, the Scarecrow FestiFall, featuring homemade scarecrows lining the street!

And on Sunday, take part in the Greater Hartford Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Rentschler Field to honor those in the state with the disease.

Send information about future activities to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a great weekend, everyone!