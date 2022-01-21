8 Things To Do This Weekend: IT ropes course, goats at Lyman Orchards & ‘Beautiful: The Carole King Musical’

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Looking for fun weekend activities? We have eight ideas for you!

Saturday night, enjoy the sounds of The Lords of 52nd Street at The Ridgefield Playhouse, a group that includes actual members of Billy Joel’s band, involved in classic albums.

See “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” playing all weekend at The Shubert. The inspiring true story features an incredible array of beloved songs.

You could also fly through the air! IT Adventure Indoor Ropes Course at Jordan’s Furniture is open with more than 100 activities. Covid safety protocols are in place.

Feel the need for speed? Be sure to race in style at On Track Karting, featuring a new indoor circuit with sophisticated timing and scoring. Fun for all.

Check out the new exhibit at the Lyme Academy of Fine Arts – Lennart Anderson: A Retrospective – with works from the American artist, known for a unique composition.

And, at the Mystic Aquarium, healthcare professionals and those who care for animals will receive free admission through January and February.

Embark on some hiking or biking at gorgeous Bluff Point State Park with views of Long Island Sound. The wooded peninsula encompasses over 800 acres.

On Sunday, you can hang out with goats at Lyman Orchards! Take a stroll, relax and snuggle, eat a snack and enjoy this popular activity.

Send information about future activities to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a great weekend, everyone!