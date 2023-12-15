(WTNH) – Looking for festive weekend fun? We have eight ideas for you!

Until the end of December, tune the radio to 101.5 and watch Ivoryton Illuminations which synchronizes a light display to music.

Through New Years, bring some canned goods for the Clinton Food Pantry to the Reed Family Light Show. Tune the radio to 94.1 for some holiday magic.

Saturday and Sunday, a beloved tradition returns! Have Breakfast with Frosty and Friends at Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo. Be sure to pre-register for this fun event.

Through the 23rd, see always popular Christmas on the Rocks at TheaterWorks – featuring Richard Kline who played Larry on Three’s Company!

Saturday, hear the sounds of the Hartford Symphony Orchestra while watching performers embark on acrobatic feats. It’s Holiday Cirque at The Bushnell.

All weekend, see The Nutcracker at The Shubert Theatre, performed by students from the New Haven Ballet, along with guest artists from New York.

All weekend, see A Christmas Carol with John Ratzenberger, Cliff from Cheers, as Scrooge! It’s playing at Sacred Heart University’s Edgerton Center.

Sunday, see A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on stage at Foxwoods Resort Casino. Everyone’s favorite holiday classic comes to life!

Have a great weekend, Everyone!