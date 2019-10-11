8 Things To Do This Weekend: Jersey Boys, Fiesta Latina & Marine Cruise

Looking for weekend fun? We have eight suggestions for activities – including a dynamic musical, a Latin celebration and evening zip trips!

All weekend, see Jersey Boys at the Shubert Theatre. The award winning show – about Franki Valli and The Four Seasons – features a dynamic story and incredible music.

Check out The Cherry Orchard – performed by the Connecticut Repertory Theatre. The play, about a family in transition, is considered Anton Chekhov’s final masterpiece.

Take the family to Madison Lyric Stage‘s version of classic fairytale Hansel and Gretel at the Deacon John Grave House all weekend. The show is suitable for all ages.

Saturday, head to the Yale Peabody Museum‘s Fiesta Latina, a free, family celebration of Latin American culture. Enjoy music, dance and demos with live animals.

Both Saturday and Sunday, ride a vintage train to the Danbury Railway Museum‘s pumpkin patch for some seasonal fun. Children under 24 months receive free admission.

On Saturday, conquer the dark with an exciting moonlight zip line tour at Empower Leadership Sports and Adventure Center. Experience treetops under the moon and stars.

Bring the kids to the Milford Junior Women’s Club Halloween themed Touch-a-Truck (or Trick-a-Truck!) event on Sunday. Find face painting, food trucks, a pumpkin patch and more.

Embark on a Marine Life Encounter Cruise, leaving from the Maritime Aquarium, on Sunday afternoon. Use a trawl net to catch and study creatures living in the Sound.

Have a great weekend!

