Conn. (WTNH) – Looking for weekend activities? We have eight ideas for you!

Through September 10th, see the incredible show Jersey Boys telling the story of Franki Valli and the Four Seasons at the Ivoryton Playhouse.

Saturday, head to the always fun Milford Oyster Festival with great food, craft vendors, a car show, and a performance by singer Lou Gramm.

The Hamburg Fair is back all weekend with great food, carnival rides, animal shows, pony rides, concerts, flowers and a photo contest.

Also, all weekend, you can take the family to the Bridgewater Country Fair that kicks off with a parade and features food, rides, and a raffle.

Through September 3rd, see Elm Shakespeare present a free performance of The Merry Wives of Windsor outdoors at Edgerton Park.

And, speaking of The Bard, the ShakesBeer Fest takes place Saturday afternoon on the grounds of the historic American Shakespeare Theater in Stratford.

All weekend, check out the Antique Marine Engine Expo at Mystic Seaport Museum, a unique event with more than 300 exhibits.

And, finally, on Sunday morning, get fit at the Old Wethersfield 5k and 10k which takes runners through historic streets ending at Cove Park.

Here’s an extra: the Riverton Agricultural Grange Fair is happening on Saturday.

Send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a great weekend, Everyone!