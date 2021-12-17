8 Things To Do This Weekend: Jim Brickman Christmas Concert, Mystic Carol Sing & Reindeer Goats

(WTNH) — Looking for fun weekend activities? We have eight ideas!

On Sunday, head to The Bushnell to see singer and piano player, Jim Brickman perform The Gift of Christmas which celebrates friends, family, peace, and love.

All weekend, take the family to a Christmas classic, The Nutcracker, performed by the New Haven Ballet at the Shubert Theater.

Saturday afternoon, bring the pup or cat to Bad Dog Brewing Company for a pet pic with Biker Santa, a fun fundraiser for Bikers Against Animal Cruelty.



On Saturday, enjoy some holiday cheer at the Webb-Deane-Stevens Museum Winter Open House with musical and dance performances, caroling, and tours.

Walkthrough an incredible light show at the brand new American Lantern Festival at Lyman Orchards showing jungle animals and aquatic creatures.

It’s the last weekend to make a reservation for Reindeer Goat Photos of Snuggles at Bradley Mountain Farm. It’s festive fun for the whole family.

Get in the spirit on Sunday afternoon at the Mystic Seaport Museum’s Annual Community Carol Sing – with a brass quartet – back for its 74th year.

On Sunday afternoon, check out the Wallingford Symphony Orchestra‘s Holiday Sing-Along Concert at Choate Rosemary Hall, featuring some music from Frozen.

