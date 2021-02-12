8 Things To Do This Weekend: Jim Brickman concert, JumpFest Winter Festival & Valentine’s Stroll

Looking for fun, safe activities for the whole family? Here are eight ideas!

Saturday and Sunday, snuggle-up with your Valentine and watch Jim Brickman: Share the Love Live, virtually, courtesy of The Shubert Theater.

Or, love is in the air on Sunday as Broadway stars Jarrod Spencer and Kelli Barrett perform a special concert provided by the Ridgefield Playhouse.



Get moving – at your own pace, in your own space – to support scholarships during the virtual HUGS Run presented by the Wethersfield Youth Advisory Board.

While the indoor exhibits are closed, you can take a winter walk on the 2.6 miles of nature trails at Dinosaur State Park, a unique destination.

Find limited capacity for spectators at the 95th Annual JumpFest Winter Festival. People will be added as others leave during the ski jump competition.

All weekend, shake off cabin fever by enjoying the outdoors at Mystic Seaport Museum with family fun including ice sculptures, games and live music.

Register for the Valentine’s Day Stroll at New Britain Museum of American Art and receive wine and chocolates, along with a discount at The Delamar.

Take Valentine’s Day into your own hands with a socially distanced Sushi Making Class for two at Red Lantern at Foxwoods Resort Casino. Find step by step instruction.

Send ideas for safe activities to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a great weekend!