8 Things To Do This Weekend: Jingle Bell Run, A Christmas Carol & Santa’s Trolley

Looking for weekend fun? Well, events are revolving around the holidays! Check out eight fun ideas for activities with the family.

From the television to the stage! All weekend, the kids will love to see Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reinder: The Musical at The Shubert.

It’s opening weekend for A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story of Christmas at Hartford Stage. The timeless tale runs through the end of December.



Deck the halls Saturday at Foxwoods Resort Casino! Experience the sounds of the Celtic Women: The Best of Christmas now on it’s 8th Annual Symphony Tour. (Bonus: A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live On Stage is also playing at Foxwoods Saturday and Sunday!)



Be wowed by the shark-diving Santa scuba presentations The Maritime Aquarium starting this weekend and continuing on weekends through December.



On Sunday, work off the turkey at the 5K Greater New Haven Jingle Bell Run to raise awareness and funds for arthritis research.



Ride the Shore Line Trolley to visit with Santa on Sunday. See model trains, consume cookies and hot cocoa and take a holiday photo!



Experience The Magic of Christmas at the Florence Griswold Museum, featuring more than 200 unique, painted palettes on artist trees.

Take part in a special tradition – the annual Trees In The Rigging Community Carol Sing & Lighted Boat Parade on Sunday evening in Essex.

Have a wonderful weekend! And, send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.








