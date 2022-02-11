NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Looking for fun activities this weekend? We have eight ideas!

On Saturday, enjoy the Russian Ballet Theatre Presents: Swan Lake at The Bushnell. It’s an updated version of Tchaikovsky’s masterpiece.

Go see Summer: The Donna Summer Musical at The Palace Theater, showing how the beloved singer and songwriter rose to fame.

Both days in the afternoon, the young audiences will love Rapunzel at the Downtown Cabaret Theatre – a new twist on a classic!

Saturday or Sunday, enjoy a seal spotting and birding cruise out of The Maritime Aquarium – a great way to enjoy winter on the water.

Always exciting! Check out the 96th Annual JumpFest at Satre Hill. In addition to ski jumping, find food and a human dogsled race!

On Saturday, take part in the Downhill Grip and Slip Competition at Powder Ridge. It’s extreme downhill mountain biking on snow.

Also, Saturday, check out the Pre-Valentine Love Local Artisan Pop-Up shop at Galleries @ WORK_SPACE in Manchester. hop for a one-of-a-kind handmade gift for someone special.

Dark yet interesting!! Join Seaside Shadows for a My Bloody Valentine Downtown Ghost Tour, taking place in Mystic at various times all weekend.

Here’s an extra: the Fire and Ice Festival is taking place in Putnam.

Send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a great weekend!