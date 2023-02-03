(WTNH) — Looking for weekend activities? News 8 has eight ideas for you!

Check out the 97th Jumpfest, a really incredible ski jump competition in Salisbury. It’s three days of extreme athleticism and palpable excitement.

Girls will be “shredding the ridge” at Powder Ridge Mountain Park on Saturday. This event for young women features instruction in the jib park.

Saturday, the Shore Line Trolley Museum is celebrating Mardi Gras with family fun in the afternoon and a party for adults in the evening.

On Saturday, make some great creations at Valentine’s for Kids, a free first Saturday family program at the Connecticut Historical Society.

Don’t forget to take the kids to explore the great exhibits at The Children’s Museum in West Hartford. Step back in time at Dinosaurs in Your Backyard.

You can just walk into the New Britain Museum of American Art and find a docent-led tour at 1 p.m. every Saturday. Learn all about the permanent collection.

Check out the Winter Wine Trail by picking up a free passport at a participating winery. Get it stamped for a chance to win great prizes.

Through Feb. 19, see Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery, featuring intrigue and mystery, at the Little Theater of Manchester at Cheney Hall.

Email information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a great weekend, everyone!