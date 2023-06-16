NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Looking for weekend activities? Here are eight ideas for you!

Through June 18, see Trouble In Mind at Hartford Stage, a dramatic satire about tension in a biracial company working on a Broadway-bound premiere.

Also, until June 18, see Tony Kushner’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama Angels in America: Millennium Approaches at Madison Lyric Stage.

The Hamden Heronettes artistic swim team will present its annual water show extravaganza on Saturday morning. The team was founded in 1970.

Saturday afternoon and into the evening, check out the Battle of the Bands at the Shaboo Stage with wine tastings, food trucks and bounce houses.

On Saturday, the New Britain Museum of American Art hosts its annual Juneteenth celebration with free admission and special performances.

Sunday, check out the Farmers Market at Blue Back Square. Find fresh produce, arts and crafts and live entertainment for the whole family.

Take in the spectacular beauty at Elizabeth Park’s Rose Weekend with painters, garden tours, exercise workshops, poetry events, and more.

Celebrate Father’s Day at the New England Air Museum with Helicopter and Open Cockpit Day. See historic aircraft and spend time with the family.

Send information for future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a great weekend, everyone!