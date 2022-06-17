Conn. (WTNH) — It’s a big weekend – with Juneteenth and Father’s Day events. Here are 8 Things To Do!
Saturday, June 18 & Sunday, June 19:
All weekend, enjoy Dads Rock the Village at Olde Mistick Village. Find great concerts, an art show and even an 80s dress-up photo contest!
Saturday, June 18:
- Head on over to the Strawberry Festival at St. Lawrence Church with burgers, hot dogs, fried dough and yes, strawberry shortcake.
- Enjoy the Strawberry Festival at Lyman Orchards with live music, a a petting farm, hayrides and jam demonstrations!
- Check out the 30th Annual Vintage Motorcar event at the Klingberg campus on Saturday with a full range of antique automobiles.
- See a thriller called Deathtrap at the Legacy Theatre with clever plot twists and turns, about a Broadway writer.
- Celebrate Juneteenth on the grounds of the Florence Griswold Museum with jazz music and readings from Witness Stones poets.
Sunday, June 19:
- Watch the Pardee-Morris House will share the story of two enslaved individuals and show their Witness Stones to mark Juneteenth.
- See a string quartet perform at Music Mountain – the oldest continuing summer chamber music festival in the United States.
