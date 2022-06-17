Conn. (WTNH) — It’s a big weekend – with Juneteenth and Father’s Day events. Here are 8 Things To Do!

Saturday, June 18 & Sunday, June 19:

All weekend, enjoy Dads Rock the Village at Olde Mistick Village. Find great concerts, an art show and even an 80s dress-up photo contest!

Saturday, June 18:

Head on over to the Strawberry Festival at St. Lawrence Church with burgers, hot dogs, fried dough and yes, strawberry shortcake.

Enjoy the Strawberry Festival at Lyman Orchards with live music, a a petting farm, hayrides and jam demonstrations!

Check out the 30th Annual Vintage Motorcar event at the Klingberg campus on Saturday with a full range of antique automobiles.

See a thriller called Deathtrap at the Legacy Theatre with clever plot twists and turns, about a Broadway writer.

Celebrate Juneteenth on the grounds of the Florence Griswold Museum with jazz music and readings from Witness Stones poets.

Sunday, June 19:

Watch the Pardee-Morris House will share the story of two enslaved individuals and show their Witness Stones to mark Juneteenth.

See a string quartet perform at Music Mountain – the oldest continuing summer chamber music festival in the United States.

