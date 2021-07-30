8 Things To Do This Weekend: Jurassic Quest, 3D Fireworks & Sunflower Maze

Looking for fun, weekend activities for the whole family? We have 8 ideas!

A very cool event! The Jurassic Quest Dinosaur Drive-Thru experience featuring 70 life sized and baby dinos is coming to Pratt & Whitney Stadium.

All weekend, check out the Spring Hill Arts Gathering, also called The Shag Festival – at Spring Hill Vineyards featuring great song and dance performances.

Hike the peaks, explore the Freedom Trail, see art and hear music during Weekend In Norfolk celebrating the nature and culture of this beautiful area.

Lyman Orchards’ famous Sunflower Maze opens Saturday with 350,000 blooms. Some proceeds benefit Connecticut Children’s.

Saturday night, see the 3D Fireworks at Quassy Amusement and Waterpark. Also find a family friendly beach party with a DJ, along with food and drinks.

All weekend, sample some delicious food at the New England Taco Festival at the Guilford Fairgrounds complete with a mechanical bull and wrestling!

On Sunday, stop by the 15th Annual Shoreline Jewish Festival featuring music, Kosher fair food, and art and book sale, along with children’s activities.

Also on Sunday, enjoy the 20th Annual Cruisin’ on Main Street in Manchester, a popular event with vintage cars, trucks, sports cars and street rods.

Here’s an extra: the Farmington Valley Relay for Life is back on Saturday.

Have a great weekend and send ideas for future activities to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.