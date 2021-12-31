8 Things To Do This Weekend: Jurassic Quest, Genius Museum & Mohegan Sun Escape Room

(WTNH) – Looking for family activities this New Year’s weekend? Here are 8 ideas!

All weekend, check out Jurassic Quest’s epic indoor event at the Connecticut Convention Center with timed entry slots for safety.

Through the end of January, enjoy a holiday scavenger hunt benefiting a good cause. Drive 17 miles and see some spectacular lights.

Check out the new meerkat exhibit at the Maritime Aquarium, the only meerkats in the state. The new digs are twice the size as the old ones.

There’s not much time left to see Sol Lewitt’s printmaking exhibit at the New Britain Museum of American Art showing 83 objects

After a 21-mont hiatus, the Genius Museum at Nature’s Art Village is back open, geared towards education and preservation.

Test your skills! Through Jan. 9, try out the free winter wonderland and Santa’s workshop escape room at Mohegan Sun.

State 2022 in a healthy way. On Sunday, take a new year’s hike, starting from the Ansonia Nature and Recreation Center and learn history along the way.

Or get moving in Glastonbury or Wethersfield! Take a brisk winter walk on established trails this weekend courtesy of the Land Heritage Coalition.

