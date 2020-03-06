8 Things To Do This Weekend: Jurassic World Live, Cats & Bridal Show

(WTNH) — Looking for fun activities with the family? We have eight suggestions for you!

Experience some of the movie’s most iconic dinosaurs, including Blue the Raptor, at the Jurassic World Live Tour at Webster Bank Arena, all weekend.

Or, sing along with CATS, the beloved musical featuring tunes from Andrew Lloyd Weber, which will be delighting crowds at The Shubert all weekend long.

Saturday and Sunday, test your building skills during The Maritime Aquarium‘s Lego Weekend. Guests can build creatures to be added to an ocean scene.

Savor winter at Ski Sundown Saturday as Girls Rock the Park. Girls, ages 8 and up, will learn to ski and snowboard in a supportive environment.

Or, think spring, by strolling through the greenhouse show at Elizabeth Park, open through next Friday. It features an array of plants and bulbs.

On Sunday, plan for your big day at the 19th Annual Hartford Bridal Show at the XL Center with a fashion show, vendors and even a honeymoon prize.

Sunday in Hartford, world-renowned chamber ensemble Cuatro Puntos and a clarinetist will perform Klezmer Dreams, a show based around Jewish themes.

Also, Sunday afternoon, celebrate the 250th birthday of Ludwig Van Beethoven by listening to the beautiful sounds of the Wallingford Symphony Orchestra.

Have a wonderful weekend!

And don’t forget to send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.