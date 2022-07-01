Conn. (WTNH) — Looking for weekend activities? We have 8 ideas for you!

Saturday, July 1

Enjoy the Middletown Fireworks Festival on Saturday evening held at City Hall and Harbor Park with live music and family friendly activities.

Sunday, July 2

Witness the 5th Connecticut Regiment Encampment. See re-enactors from the Revolutionary War take over Mystic Seaport Museum.

Saturday, July 1 & Sunday, July 2

All weekend, check out the Niantic Lions Annual Arts and Crafts Show and Food Truck Court with tons of cool stuff on the Town Hall grounds.

It’s grand finale weekend at the 12th Annual Robin Hood’s Medieval Faire. Watch jousting knights, grab a turkey leg and explore artisan work.

Take a Marine Encounter Cruise out of the Maritime Aquarium – offering participants a hands on look at Long Island Sound.

Try something new! Head to the Institute for American Indian Studies to try out the Wigwam Escape Room – a fun, interactive way to learn history.

Through August 31st, see Smokey Joe’s Cafe at the Ivoryton Playhouse. The Grammy and Tony award winner made history for it’s long Broadway run.

See spectacular holiday fireworks at Lake Compounce both Saturday and Sunday nights. Enjoy the show, along with special food and drinks.

Send info for future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a great weekend, Everyone!