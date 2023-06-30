Conn. (WTNH) — Looking for weekend activities? Here are 8 ideas for you!

All weekend, see the American classic “To Kill a Mockingbird” at The Bushnell. Emmy award winning actor Richard Thomas plays Atticus Finch.

Until July 30th, check out “The Sound of Music” at the Ivoryton Playhouse. Hear Climb Every Mountain, My Favorite Things and the iconic title song.

Saturday, enjoy the Raspberry Festival at Lyman Orchards. First, pick your own then enjoy kids water activities, live music and a petting zoo.

All weekend, check out the paintings, pottery and more at the annual Niantic Lions Arts and Crafts Show and Food Truck Court on the Town Green.

All weekend, find some magic at the 11th annual Midsummer Fantasy Renaissance Faire at Warsaw Park. Enjoy performers and craft vendors.

The Argia is in full swing for the season. Take a day sail or sunset cruise aboard this beautiful schooner and see the sights of Fishers Island Sound.

Both Saturday and Sunday, a concert will introduce a spectacular fireworks show at Lake Compounce. Also, enjoy the rides and waterpark.

Or, Sunday, head to Hartford Bonanza, an afternoon festival with performers and food trucks which leads to an awesome fireworks show at night.

Other communities holding fireworks are Middletown, Madison, Norwich, Orange and Waterbury.

Send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.