Looking for fun activities with the family? Here are eight ideas!

On Saturday afternoon, take the kids to enjoy Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live at The Shubert, an interactive adventure.

It’s opening weekend at Lake Compounce. Expect all the usual fun plus Kids Fest with extra activities and character visits.

All weekend, enjoy flowers, food trucks and more at the Meriden Daffodil Festival. Sunday, see some families News 8 faces.

Stroll around the CT Spring Boat Show at Safe Harbor Essex Island all weekend, raising funds for Sails Up 4 Cancer.

Share your unique talents Saturday evening at the 9th Annual Shoreline Community Talent Show with great cash prizes!

Saturday evening, enjoy Savor CT 2022, an outdoor beer, wine and spirits tasting hosted by the Naugatuck Historical Society.

On Sunday, check out handmade goods at Crafters Care – along with a 5K walk, a kids activity tent, food trucks, music, raffles and more.

Sunday, see the installation of this sculpture at Bears Smokehouse HOPEfest – raising awareness of mental health issues.

Here’s an extra – News 8’s Ashley Baylor and Sarah Cody will be participating in a Coastline Challenge walk for mental health on Saturday morning at Walnut Beach in Milford. Join us!

Send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a great weekend!