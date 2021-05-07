8 Things To Do This Weekend: Lake Compounce Opens, Marine Cruises & May Flowers

Looking for fun, safe weekend activities for the whole family? We have 8 ideas for you!

Saturday night, check out the music of Michael Glabicki of Rusted Root. Buy tickets to see the show in person or watch a virtual option.

Marine Life Encounter Cruises – along with Saturday Sunset Cruises – will be running this weekend, leaving from the Maritime Aquarium.

Get ready for fun! It’s opening weekend at Lake Compounce, celebrating its 175th season. Enjoy classic rides and thrilling coasters.

After a tough stretch in the pandemic, the Essex Art Association Gallery will be re-opening to mark its 75th year. Safety protocols are in place.

On Saturday, the Burning of the Ships will be commemorated with a special ceremony and a short concert outside the Connecticut River Museum.

Enjoy the special weekend by checking out May Flowers at the Wadsworth Atheneum. On Sunday, you can even enjoy the music of a live harpist.

Take a 4-mile hike through Kettletown State Park to a spot on the Oxford Blue-Blazed Pomperaug Trail, where you’ll find beautiful views.

Starting Sunday, TheaterWorks and Goodspeed Musicals are bringing viewers a virtual concert – Christiane Noll: Coming Alive Again.

Email Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com with ideas for upcoming activities.

Click on all links for specific safety protocols.

Have a great weekend!