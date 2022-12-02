(WTNH) — Looking for weekend activities for the whole family? News 8 has eight ideas for you!

For the next three weekends, enjoy the Lantern Light Village at Mystic Seaport Museum with horse and carriage rides, festive lights, and a visit from Santa.

Also during the next three weekends, take the family to the Danbury Railway Museum for a vintage train ride that leads kids to see the Big Guy in red.

On Saturday afternoon and evening, take part in the 2nd Annual Holiday Stroll at the Watch Factory with a wreath auction, holiday vendors, and a bell choir.

Saturday, check out the Killingworth Historical Society Christmas Fair at Parmelee Farm with baked goods and handmade items like beautiful baskets.

Get festive Saturday night by seeing the incredible Boston Pops, led by Keith Lockhart, perform a Holiday Pops concert at UCONN’s Jorgensen Center.

Listen to this! Saturday evening. Chevy Chase aka Clark Griswold will be re-creating that iconic scene from Christmas Vacation at Foxwoods tree lighting ceremony.

All weekend, check out the return of Lauralton Hall’s Christmas in the Mansion. Tour the gothic home and browse unique handcrafted items like jewelry.

Sunday, the 37th Annual Holiday Festival is returning to Main Street in Newtown. Find activities for all ages and a much-anticipated visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Here’s an extra, there’s also a Holiday Carnival in Olde Mistick Village on Saturday!