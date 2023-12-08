(WTNH) – Looking for weekend fun? We have eight ideas for you!

Through December 30th, see Home for the Holidays, a lights extravaganza at Mystic Aquarium! Special events include ice sculpture demos and carol singing.

For the next three weekends, enjoy the Lantern Light Village at Mystic Seaport Museum with horse and carriage rides, festive lights and a visit from Santa.

On Saturday – rain or shine – take part in the Niantic Jingle Bell 5K Run/Walk to benefit the Brian Dagle Foundation, providing grief support for the public.

All weekend, celebrate the annual Festival of Trees and Traditions at the Wadsworth Atheneum – turning the museum’s galleries into a winter wonderland.

See a brand new Christmas attraction at Lyman Orchards – a Charles Dickens Christmas at the Lyman Homestead. Stroll through scenes of the classic story.

All weekend, catch a performance of the Eastern Connecticut Ballet’s rendition of The Nutcracker at the Garde Arts Center – sporting a nautical theme.

Saturday – enjoy community choruses and a toy drive at the Shops at Yale while Sunday features an ice carving competition and a capella concert!

On Saturday, hang out with the News 8 crew at our drive-through toy drive. Bring a new, unwrapped toy for a little girl or boy. This benefits Toys for Tots.

It’s from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., please come out and say hello!

Email Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com with details about future events.

Have a great weekend, Everyone!