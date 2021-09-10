8 Things To Do This Weekend: Laser Light Show, Maritime Heritage Festival & North Haven Fair

Looking for weekend fun? We have eight ideas for you!

Check out the Totally Rock’n Drive-In Laser Light Show at Quassy Amusement Park, a cutting-edge experience for all ages.

Or, stroll around the Connecticut Maritime Heritage Festival, a celebration of Rivers, Sound & Sea, with booths and boat tours.

A unique event! Enjoy the Sunken Garden Poetry Festival at Hill-Stead Museum this weekend. Celebrate art in a natural environment.

Always fun! Find live music, rides, games, seafood galore, and a craft beer tent at the Norwalk Oyster Festival. Sunday is Family Day.

It’s a tradition! Check out the East Haven Fall Festival with an emphasis on music, food, rides, and community. See live entertainment.

From festivals to fairs! Check out the 77th Annual North Haven Fair with entertainment, exhibits, food, and Old McDonald’s Farm!

Enjoy Fairy Tales Day at Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo on Saturday with beloved costumed characters, face painting, and animal presentations.

Saturday night hear Lords of 52nd Street, Billy Joel’s Legendary Band, performing a 9-11 tribute at St. Barbara’s Ballroom in Orange, courtesy of Milford Performance Center.

Send ideas for future activities to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a nice weekend, Everyone!