8 Things To Do This Weekend: Latino Fest, Festival of Jazz & Fife and Drum Muster

Looking for fun weekend activities? We have 8 ideas for you!

On Saturday, check out the Latino Fest, a multi-cultural celebration with a variety of performers, on Shaboo Stage in Windham. Find food trucks and vendors.

All weekend, hear cool music at the 30th Annual Greater Hartford Festival of Jazz in Bushnell Park featuring artists from all around the globe.

It’s always a good time at the Riverfront Food Festival, happening all weekend in Hartford. Sample donuts, sliders, pizza and wings while listening to live music.

Always a popular event! On Saturday, take part in the annual Deep River Ancient Muster, the largest gathering of fife and drum corps in the region.

Through August 1st, see Murder For Two, a new musical comedy at the Ivoryton Playhouse. We hear the 90 minute show is filled with laughs!

All weekend, watch Love, Loss and What I Wore at The Kate. It’s a collection of stories about women, their clothing and the memories they hold.

Also all weekend, head to Veteran’s Memorial Park in Shelton to see The Adventures of Pericles. This is Year Nine of free shows by the Valley Shakespeare Company.

And, you ca enjoy the soothing sounds of the Connecticut Virtuosi String Quartet – performing Schumann – Sunday evening at the St. James Episcopal Church in Farmington.

Have a great weekend!

Send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.