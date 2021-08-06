8 Things To Do This Weekend: Lebanon Country Fair, Pirate Days & Phillip Phillips Concert

Looking for weekend fun that the whole family will enjoy? We have 8 ideas for you!

We could all use some tranquility. So, wander through the flowers at The Farm’s Sunflower Festival running through August 22nd.

Hear music and enjoy the carnival at the Great Griswold Get-Together at Veterans Memorial Park. Bring a canned good for a discount.

All weekend, visit the 61st Annual Lebanon Country Fair with livestock, crafts, carnival rides, monster trucks and helicopter trips.

All weekend, participate in Pirate Days at the Hempsted Houses. Make crafts and take part in a scavenger hunt. Registration is required.

Eat well all weekend at the Glastonbury Food Truck Festival with a variety of delicious dishes, desserts, wine and beer.

On Saturday, sample some authentic cuisines at the Taste of the Caribbean and Jerk Festival at Mortensen Riverfront Plaza in Hartford.

Saturday evening, see American Idol’s Phillip Phillips outside under the tent at The Ridgefield Playhouse, performing his hit “Home” and more.

Through August 22nd, see Oedipus Rex at The Legacy Theatre. The ancient play by Sophocles was first performed after a plague, making it poignant timing.

Here’s an extra: the Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru Experience is still happening in East Hartford.

Send ideas for future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a great weekend!