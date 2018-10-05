8 Things To Do

8 Things To Do This Weekend: Les Miserables, the Haunted Graveyard & the Portland Fair

Looking for weekend activities?  We have eight suggestions for fun - including Les Miserables, the Haunted Graveyard and the Portland Fair.

All weekend, see the Tony-award winning musical phenomenon Les Miserables at The Shubert - with gorgeous scenery and music.

Called a zany musical comedy, The Drowsy Chaperone is playing at The Goodspeed.  It's a funny nod to show tunes and show people.

Get into the spooky season at the Haunted Graveyard at Lake Compounce.  Take a one-mile walk through dark, eerie grounds.

Find more Halloween fun at the Nathan Hale Homestead's Haunted Corn Maze, called "a spine-tingling, hair-raising" event!

On Sunday, take your pup to the 13th Annual Dogs on the Dock Parade and competition outside the  Connecticut River Museum.

Or, check out the North Haven Rotary's 17th Annual Day of Wine and Roses on Sunday, highlighting local spirits and food.

Also on Sunday, take part in the Van Wilgen's Flamingo 5K on trails and farm roads - all supporting cancer foundations.

Don't miss the Portland Fair - with a monster truck show, horse and oxen drawing, animal exhibits and musical acts.

Here's an extra: the Harwinton Fair is also on tap!

Email Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com to share information about upcoming events.

 

 

 

