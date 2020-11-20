8 Things To Do This Weekend: Light Shows, Festive Trees & the Gr8 Thanksgiving Food Drive

Looking for safe, socially distant activities this weekend? Here are 8 ideas!

It’s a holiday tradition for thousands of families. Drive through the 26th Annual Fantasy of Lights at Lighthouse Point Park.

Or, take-in a magical drive through a holiday lights experience at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre, bringing favorite characters to life.

Social distance at the 13th Annual Gallery of Trees at the Canton Historical Museum. The beautiful creations will put you in the spirit!

Find good, outdoor fun at Northwest Park. See animals – like a donkey, cow and turkey – and stroll 12 miles of hiking trails.

On Saturday, kids can attend Puppetry Day at Playhouse on Park. Space is limited for these workshops and kids must wear masks.

Check out Things Come Apart – the new touring Smithsonian exhibit – at the Lyman Allyn Art Museum, featuring the work of Todd McLellan.

Attend the Livingston Taylor 70th Birthday Concert at the Ridgefield Playhouse. The theater will be at 40 percent capacity.

Join us Saturday for the Gr8 Thanksgiving Food Drive at the Connecticut Food Bank. Drive-up to donate goods for those in need. Some News 8 anchors and reporters will be there. Please give a wave and say hello!

Click on all links for specific safety protocols.

Send information for upcoming events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com

Have a safe and wonderful weekend!



