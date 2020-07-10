8 Things To Do This Weekend: Lighthouse Cruise, Waterslides & Play readings from the porch

(WTNH) — Most of our favorite destinations are back open with new safety measures in place. Here are 8 safe activities for the weekend!

The Maritime Aquarium is back open with a new exhibit called Living Lights showcasing animals that glow in the dark.

Or, take a cruise through Norwalk Harbor to a trio of lighthouses, including Sheffield Island Light, an icon of the state’s maritime history.

You can also take a day sail or sunset cruise aboard Argia, a beautiful schooner, offering an outdoor activity with seats spaced six feet apart.

See outdoor attractions at Mystic Seaport Museum, along with a new indoor exhibit about shipbuilding called, A Way With Wood, Celebrating Craft.

No masks required on waterslides at Quassy Amusement and Waterpark but safety measures are in place at the destination featuring 20 rides.

Lake Compounce recently opened with limited capacity, hand cleansing, and temperature checks – new additions at this classic amusement park.

The Connecticut Science Center is operating with certain protocols. It features a new area exploring Maya: Hidden Worlds Revealed.

On Sunday evening, head to Hill-Stead Museum for the new From the Porch play reading series, a partnership with Playhouse on Park.

Most of these activities require online ticket sales in advance, masks, and social distancing. Click on the links above to head directly to web sites with specific information.