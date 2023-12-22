NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Looking for weekend activities before the holiday? We have eight ideas for you!

See the Connecticut Ballet perform The Nutcracker at The Bushnell with guest stars from the American Ballet Theater and the New York City Ballet.

See Charles Dickens’ classic holiday tale A Christmas Carol at The Shubert. It’s a brand-new production of Scrooge’s story with a spirited ensemble cast.

Through December 31st, check out Holiday Magic at the Florence Griswold Museum. Beautiful trees are adorned with unique artist palettes, all mini-masterpieces.

Take a Ghosts of Christmas Past Tour – courtesy of Seaside Shadows – running all weekend. Stroll through downtown Mystic while hearing spooky holidSeeries.

Go see the Hebron Lions Lights in Motion, a one-mile, 20-minute drive through with over one million lights, open most nights until the end of the month.

The always beautiful 36th Annual Festival of Silver Lights at Hubbard Park features more than 350,000 lights. It runs through January 1st.

You can bring the whole family to Winterfest and the Tunnel of Lights at the Connecticut Trolley Museum through the 23rd, then again during vacation week.

Saturday, head to The Shore Line Trolley Museum for a Visit with Santa. Also, enjoy cookies and hot cocoa while strolling through the vintage trolleys.

Here’s an extra: through Saturday, you can also head to the North Pole on Cavanna Farm’s Gray Granite Railroad in South Glastonbury.

Please send information for future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a wonderful holiday weekend!