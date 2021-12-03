8 Things To Do This Weekend: Lights In Motion, Heroes Tree & Chanukah Concert

(WTNH) — Looking for weekend activities? Here are 8 ideas!

Get a laugh this busy season at Theaterworks in Hartford. Christmas on the Rocks is called an offbeat collection of twisted holiday tales, set in a bar on Christmas Eve.

See Sacred Heart Academy’s musical Holiday Inn at the Shubert Theatre in New Haven. It marks the school’s 75th musical and its big return to this historic location.

On Saturday, head to The Kate to take part in the lighting of the state’s first Heroes Tree, paying tribute to members of our Armed Forces.

A new tradition! Go see the Hebron Lions Lights In Motion at the fairgrounds, a one-mile, twenty-minute drive-through with over one million lights – through New Years Day.

For the next three weekends, you can visit Santa at the Shore Line Trolley Museum. Take a ride, see Santa and take photos, with safety protocols in place.

Also during the next few weekends, enjoy Winterfest and the Tunnel of Lights at the Connecticut Trolley Museum, celebrating its 43rd year.

It’s one of the few places in the state where you can see actual reindeer. Visit Dzen Tree Farm to see the amazing animals while cutting down a tree.

On Sunday evening, celebrate the last night of Chanukah with the sounds of an Israeli band, performing at the James Blackstone Memorial Library.

Have a great weekend!