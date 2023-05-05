Looking for weekend fun? Here are 8 ideas for you!

Saturday night, superstar Lizzo brings her Special Tour to the XL Center with special guest Latto. Prepare to hear her greatest hits.

Sunday, find your best friend at the Shops at Yale! See dogs available for adoption while enjoying jazz music, a magician, face painting and more.

On Saturday, NXTHVN is collaborating with the Greater New Haven African-American Historical Society for a unique tour of the Dixwell Avenue area.

On Saturday, head to downtown Mystic for a lovely spring stroll with a Kentucky Derby style hat contest and live music. You can even build a bouquet!

On Sunday, see some incredible planes at the Connecticut Air and Space Center while celebrating 100 years of the Connecticut National Guard.

Sunday, join the Pyramid Shrine Motorcycles Club Poker Run with a motorcycle or car. Folks “ride so kids can walk”, supporting Shriners International.

On Sunday, take part in the Hartford Marathon Foundation’s Burlington to Collinsville Classic 10K on a flat, shady course with views of the Farmington River.

Sunday, enjoy afternoon tea at the Irish American Community Center where hats and fascinators are encouraged, supporting the New Haven Saint Patrick’s Day Parade.

Send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a great weekend, Everyone!