(WTNH) — Looking for weekend activities? News 8 has eight ideas for you!

Saturday, celebrate Lunar New Year, the Year of the Rabbit, with art, food, and music. It’s courtesy of the New Haven Museum and the Yale-China Association.

All weekend, check out the 19th Annual Sun Wine and Food Fest at Mohegan Sun with endless selections of spirits and food from top restaurants.

On Saturday, sample Connecticut-made items during free tastings at Lyman Orchards Apple Barrel Farm Market. Try cheese, pasta, sweets, and more.

Saturday evening, head to The Playwright for music and a tasting of Irish spirits and craft beers. It’s all to support the Greater New Haven Saint Patricks Day Parade.

On Saturday night, appreciate some sharp humor at Funny Women of a Certain Age at The Palace Danbury. The show stems from a popular special on showtime.

All weekend at Playhouse on Park, catch a performance of Indecent by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Paula Vogel – paying tribute to Judaism, immigrant families, and women, in general.

Also, Saturday night, see Countess Cabaret as Luann de Lesseps from the Real Housewives of New York City takes the stage at Foxwoods for a dazzling musical extravaganza.

Sunday, bring pots, pans, spoons, and whistles to the famously unique Essex Ed Parade with a larger-than-life groundhog, dressed in a new costume each year!

Have a great weekend, everyone!