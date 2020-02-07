8 Things To Do This Weekend: LunarFest, Oscar Night Party & The Color Purple

(WTNH) — Looking for weekend activities? We have eight ideas for fun outings!

All weekend, catch a performance of the Tony Award winning Broadway hit The Color Purple at Foxwoods Resort Casino featuring incredible music!

It’s the last weekend to see Jekyll & Hyde – The Musical at The Warner Theatre. The epic battle of good and evil is set to a score of pop rock hits.

Saturday and Sunday, find entertainment, exhibits and prizes at the Connecticut Kids Fair at the Connecticut Convention Center showcasing products and services for families.

On Saturday, check out the Fire & Ice Valentine’s Festival in downtown Putnam with incredible ice carving demonstrations and even an inflatable igloo!

Saturday, celebrate Chines New Year at LunarFest in the Elm City. Enjoy a colorful lion and dragon dance parade, music, along with arts and crafts.

Head to the Irish-American Community Center on Saturday evening for the New Haven Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Queen selection! News 8’s Sarah Cody will be there as emcee.

All weekend, join the excitement of the JumpFest Winter Festival in Salisbury. See amazing ski jumpers! Find food and human dogsled races!

Sunday evening, walk the red carpet at The Kate’s 10th Annual Oscar Night Party! Pose with an actual Academy Award while enjoying good food and spirits.

Be sure to tune into News 8 Sunday at 6pm for everything Oscars from Connecticut to Hollywood!

And, always remember to send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a great weekend!