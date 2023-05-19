Conn. (WTNH) — Looking for weekend activities? We have eight ideas for you!

Saturday at The Shubert, the whole family will enjoy “Madagascar the Musical,” based-off the hilarious movie, following Marty the zebra and Gloria, the hippo.

All weekend, see the Connecticut Ballet present “Coppelia” at The Bushnell. Four talented company soloists will make their debut as principal dancers.

Sunday, join the Nutmeg Jeepers Club for a yearly rally at the Main Moose. Go Topless Day is a tradition – a fun way to raise funds to fight pediatric brain tumors.

Sunday, celebrate the 6th Anniversary at Autumn Ridge, the farm for the Connecticut Draft Horse Rescue. Find wagon rides, vendors, raffles and fun for the whole family.

It’s Migration Madness Weekend and Birdathon, hosted by the Connecticut Audubon. Find fifteen events – like bird walks – in towns such as Old Lyme, New London and Stratford.

Get moving at the Mystic Half Marathon and 10k, starting at Olde Mistick Village on Sunday. Run past the incredible shoreline and historic ships before ending at Mystic Aquarium.

Sunday morning, take part in ASRC’s Walk for Autism on Quinnipiac University’s North Haven Campus. Do the walk then peruse the employment showcase and resource fair. News 8’s Sarah Cody will be there as emcee.

And Sunday evening, attend the Water Lantern Celebration at Plattwood Park in Deep River to support The Nest, a coffee shop employing those of all abilities. Decorate a lantern, grab some treats. News 8’s Sarah Cody will be a special guest at the celebration.

Send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.