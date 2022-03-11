Conn. (WTNH) — Looking for weekend activities? Here are eight ideas!

Saturday – don the green beanie and find the luck of the Irish at the O’Shenanigans 5K that finishes outside Kinsmen Brewing Company in Southington.

Saturday – enjoy the 15th Annual Maple Festival at Sweet Wind Farm. Find tours, syrup-making demos, delicious pancakes and live music!

It’s all about girl power at Ski Sundown’s Girls Rock the Park on Saturday — a special event for intermediate skiers, ages 8 and above.

Here’s a two-fer at Powder Ridge! Saturday, dust off the leg warmers at Big Hair, Big Air. Sunday, enjoy the cardboard box sled race.

All weekend, get a ticket to My Fair Lady at The Bushnell, called a sumptuous new revival with classic songs like “I Could Have Danced All Night”.

On Sunday, enjoy an Afternoon of Hungarian Music with the Wallingford Symphony Orchestra at the Choate School featuring two soloists.

Sunday, check out Mike Super – Magic and Illusion – at the Ridgefield Playhouse with jaw-dropping tricks and mystery.

And on Sunday afternoon at 1:30 p.m., attend the triumphant return of the Greater New Haven Saint Patricks Day Parade, always a great time!

And if you can’t join in person, turn on News 8’s live broadcast at 2 p.m.

Send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a great weekend.