Looking for weekend activities? We have 8 ideas for you!

(WTNH) – Saturday night, experience The British Invasion – They Came, They Sang, They Conquered – at the Palace Theater about the cultural phenomenon that changed history.

Through March 20th, see “This Bitter Earth” at TheaterWorks – described as tackling issues like race, class and the bravery it takes to love out loud.

All weekend, head to the 40th Annual Connecticut Flower and Garden Show at the Connecticut Convention Center with seminars and demonstrations.

On Saturday, arrive hungry to the 25th Annual Old Saybrook Chili Fest competition. Sample a variety of recipes and vote for your favorite spicy concoction.

It’s the 4th Annual Winter Weekend in Norfolk – with all sorts of fun indoors and out. Enjoy music, food, art shows, skating, hiking and more!

It’s syrup season! On Saturday, head to the Trumbull Nature and Arts Center to learn about the tapping process and watch as sap runs from trees.

You can also get a taste of the sweet treat Saturday or Sunday, if you head to the Dudley Farm Museum to see a maple sugaring demonstration.

Every weekend through the end of March, check out the fresh food, candles, fudge and more indoors at the Durham Winter Farmers Market .

Have a great weekend, Everyone.