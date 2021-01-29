8 Things To Do This Weekend: Maple Tapping, Groundhog Day Walk & Virtual Reality

Looking for fun, safe activities with the family this weekend? We have eight ideas for you!

Hike the Metacomet Trail, known to be easily accessible yet rugged, with incredible views. Look for birds and points of glacial interest.

Or, invite a friend and walk the stretch of beach at Rocky Neck State Park. A nearby salt marsh offers views of ospreys, herons and cranes.



‘Tis the season for Maple Tapping Day, taking place Saturday at Flanders Nature Trust. Folks must wear a mask and bring their own equipment.

Saturday, the kids will love to make predictions during the Groundhog Day Walk at Trumbull Nature and Arts Center. Children will get a take-home craft kit.

Book a session to check out Xperiment Virtual Reality. The immersive experience allows visitors to play unique games and explore the world.

Show off your moves! Ron-A-Roll is open for indoor roller skating! Visitors must wear masks, practice social distancing and sanitize frequently.

Make a reservation to stretch your skills by scaling a wall at Prime Climb Indoor Rock Climbing. Belay classes for small groups are also available.

On Sunday morning, take part in the 5th Annual Grip & Slip Mountain Bike Race at Powder Ridge! It’s extreme downhill mountain biking on snow.

Stay safe and have a great weekend!

Please send ideas for activities to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.