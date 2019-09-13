8 Things To Do This Weekend: Maritime Heritage Fest, Berlin Fair & Miranda Lambert concert

Looking for weekend activities? We have eight suggestions for fun – including an agricultural fair, a country concert and a cultural festival!

See country superstar Miranda Lambert perform live at Mohegan Sun Arena. The award winner and Texas native has produced six studio albums.

Enjoy music and family activities at the Connecticut Maritime Heritage Festival in New London – a four day celebration of the state’s history.

On Saturday, celebrate pollinators at the Bellamy-Ferriday House and Garden. Feed butterflies in a huge tent and see how they’re tagged and monitored.

Spend some time at the Milford Irish Festival with food trucks and beer tents, along with Gaelic football and hurling tournaments on Saturday.

Fair season continues at the 71st Annual Berlin Fair with horse shows, tractor pulling, arts and crafts, contests and lots of food.

Saturday evening, see Hartford Athletic take-on Louisville City FC at Dillon Stadium. You can also watch the soccer game from home on My TV 9.

All weekend, bring your furry friend to the 5th Annual Chester Dog Fair with food, doggie olympics, a micro-chip clinic and kids’ activities.

On Sunday, support veterans and veteran programs while seeing cool vehicles at the 4th Annual Car Show in Old Saybrook. Admission is free.

Have a great weekend and be sure to send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

