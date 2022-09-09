(WTNH) – Are you looking for weekend fun for the whole family? News 8 has eight ideas for you!

The Connecticut Maritime Heritage Festival returns to Waterfront Park! Find tours of the Coast Guard and Navy vessels, a fishing clinic, food, and more.

Say goodbye to summer by enjoying the 44th Norwalk Oyster Festival with kids’ activities, great musical acts, a dog show, and incredible seafood.

The Hebron Harvest Fair is on all weekend, and is known as country fun for everyone! Enjoy live music, fair food, livestock pulls, shopping, and animals.

The four-day North Haven Fair is an 80-year-old family tradition. Enjoy tractor pulls, a craft barn, curly fries, and more, and even a rodeo on Saturday.

Find amusement rides, classic cars, great music acts, ox pulling, food, and even a wood chopping competition at the Bethlehem Fair all weekend.

The Wapping Fair is also taking place all weekend, featuring fiesta shows, racing pigs, a petting zoo, a family circus, and fifteen food trucks.

A unique event on Sunday! Check out the sale of rare and unusual plants at Hollister House Garden then stroll this beautiful property.

On Sunday, check out hundreds of classic cars downtown at the Thomaston Car Show benefiting the police explorers. See antiques and street rods!

And here’s an extra: there’s also a two-day Harvest Music Festival at Lyman Orchards benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Email information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a great weekend, everyone!