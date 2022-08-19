NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Looking for weekend activities with the whole family? We have eight ideas for you!

The Milford Oyster Festival is back with great food, craft vendors, a car show and entertainment. Hear Scott Stapp from Creed.

The Hamburg Fair is on tape with great food, carnival rides, animal shows, pony rides and all sorts of entertainment.

All weekend, check out the Antique Marine Engine Expo at Mystic Seaport Museum, a unique event with more than 300 exhibits.

Saturday, bring the kids to Pirate Fest at New London’s Waterfront Park with ship tours, crafts and cannon demos. Don’t forget a costume!

Also Saturday, the kiddos will be delighted by Super Hero and Princess Day at the Connecticut Trolley Museum. Spiderman and Ariel will be there!

Saturday, arrive hungry at the 5th Annual Connecticut Taco Festival at Salmon Brook Park. Sample vendors’ dishes and vote for the top taco!

Saturday night, see Wiz Khalifa and Logic’s Vinyl Verse Summer Tour at Xfinity Theatre. They’re teaming up with DJ Drama for an awesome show.

On Sunday, come out and join the fun at Hartford’s Puerto Rican Day Parade and Festival – or tune in to News 8 at 11 a.m. to see the live broadcast.

Here are some extras – you can also check out the Bridgewater Country Fair and the Hartford County 4H Fair.

Send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a great weekend, everyone!