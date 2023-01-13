(WTNH) — Looking for weekend activities? News 8 has eight ideas for you!

Saturday and Sunday, MOMIX returns to the Warner Theater. The dance company combines physicality, music, props, costume, and lighting to create an incredible experience.

On Saturday night, see Albert Lee at The Kate. The guitar legend has played with Joe Cocker, Eric Clapton, Roseanne Cash, and The Everly Brothers.

Join the 27th Annual Martin Luther King celebration at the Yale Peabody Museum, including a poetry slam and family events on Sunday with storytelling and dance.

Enjoy a scenic, 25-minute winter waterfront cruise aboard a launch called LIBERTY while visiting the Mystic Seaport Museum. The tour includes cool info about the shipyard.

See even more Monets at the Hill-Stead Museum, hosting an exhibit called Alfred Pope: An Evolution of Ingenuity. It features paintings and drawings he once owned.

Saturday, take a 30-minute Goat Stroll at Lyman Orchards. It’s a great way to learn about a farm animal and take some pictures while enjoying time outdoors in the winter.

Celebrate Second Saturdays for Families at the Wadsworth Atheneum. This installment focuses on mindful moments and the Mohegan culture.

See some new faces at The Maritime Aquarium. Two adult harbor seals, Feisty, a male, and Gracie, a female, have joined their friends in Pinniped Cove.

Send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a great weekend, everyone!