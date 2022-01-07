8 Things To Do This Weekend: Mohawk Mountain Skiing, Mummies of the World & Disney on Ice

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Looking for family activities this weekend? We have eight ideas for you, including some great outdoor options.

Get a passport and explore the Connecticut Art Trail, made up of 22 museums and historic sites throughout the state, celebrating creativity.

Take the family to Mummies of the World: The Exhibition, a new exhibit at the Connecticut Science Center, a large collection of artifacts.

The kids will love to see Disney on Ice Presents Mickey’s Search Party, with a variety of shows throughout the weekend at the XL Center, starring Elsa and Moana!

And, you can dust-off the skates, too! Ice skating is back at Foxwoods. Reserve an igloo on the beautiful winter patio where food and drinks are served.

Take a hike on the Metacomet Trail. A 4-mile loop includes views of the Farmington River, along with vistas of Granby and Simsbury.

Explore the gorgeous grounds of Harkness Memorial State Park with panoramic views of Long Island Sound and a historic mansion.

The local slopes are open! Head to Mohawk Mountain for skiing, snowboarding, and even tubing – a fun reason to get outside during the pandemic!

Also, hit the slopes or try-out tubing – with interstellar lights and music – at Powder Ridge Mountain Park and Resort, easy to access in Middlefield.

Send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a great weekend!