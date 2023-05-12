Looking for weekend fun? Here are eight ideas for you!

Celebrate Mother’s Day weekend at the Shore Line Trolley Museum with trolley rides along the Farm River and special Make-and-Take crafts.

ParaConn III is bringing spooky fun to the Ansonia Armory on Saturday. See more than sixty vendors, exhibits, psychics, readers and paraphernalia.

On Saturday, join the Guilford Keeping Society and the Stony Creek Museum for a unique event: the Stony Creek Quarry Tour where pink granite is found.

See the first-ever Latin Mother’s Day Concert at the Shaboo Stage on Saturday night, filled with music and culture. There will be a food vendor on-site.

Saturday night, sing along with classic band Kool and the Gang, performing with Average White Band and the Spinners at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre.

On Sunday, Mother’s Day, see Ballet Hartford perform Peter and the Wolf at the Wadsworth Mansion, along with brunch. Perfect for the whole family.

Through the weekend, see Jagged Liitle Pill at The Bushnell, based around the music of Alanis Morissette. It’s about a “perfectly imperfect” family.

Sunday, see Steve Martin and Martin Short at Foxwoods Resort Casino, performing their show You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today!