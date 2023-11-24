NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Looking for weekend fun? We have eight ideas for you!

Through Dec. 3, enter a world of splendor and romance at Moulin Rouge The Musical at The Bushnell. Baz Luhrmann’s revolutionary film comes to life on stage!

Head to Winterfest at the North Haven Fairgrounds on Saturday to shop from over thirty local vendors. Find kids crafts, hayrides and story time with elves.

On Sunday, find some unique holiday gifts at A Crafty Wonderland at the Woodwinds. Shopping from fifty-five vendors will benefit the community dining room.

Through Dec. 7, check out The Magic of Lights, a family-friendly, mile-long holiday drive-thru at Pratt and Whitney Stadium. See dinos and holiday Barbie!

Sip hot cocoa as you stroll around Lake Compounce and take in a light show, some rides and the state’s tallest Christmas tree. Meet Santa and make your own snow globe.

Saturday, see Santa arrive in Mystic on a tug boat. Families can also have some fun singing carols and taking pictures by the Mystic Park Christmas tree where kids can also visit with the big man in red.

On Sunday, Tree in the Rigging makes a return after five years. The Connecticut River Museum is hosting a fun-filled day of activities before the Land and Boat Parade.

While there, also check out the incredible Holiday Train Show at the museum. A truly intricate display created by artist Steve Cryan. It runs through Feb. 18.

While in Essex, pick up some arrangements at The Garden Club’s Holiday Pop-Up Sale at the Town Park all weekend.