8 Things To Do This Weekend: Music on the Green, 5k & Midsummer Festival

(WTNH)– Looking for weekend fun? We have eight suggestions for you including a concert on the green, a unique “glowing” 5K and a midsummer festival.

On Saturday evening, check out Music on the Green in downtown New Haven. See singer Morris Day take the News 8 stage! Also, enjoy food and treats.

Tony Award winning Matilda the Musical, inspired by the works of Roald Dahl, is playing at the Thomaston Opera House featuring young, talented actors.

Head to the Old Saybrook Town Green for the 56th Annual Arts and Crafts Festival which includes more than 100 artists from all around the country.

Enjoy a beloved tradition in Old Lyme – the 33rd Annual Midsummer Festival. Find food trucks, a car show, a book sale, artisan booths and more.

On Saturday, join the 45th Annual Connecticut River Raft Race, starting in Portland. It’s the oldest, largest self-supporting raft race in the state.

All weekend, check out the Antique and Classic Boat Rendezvous at Mystic Seaport Museum. On Sunday, there’s a boat parade down river into Fishers Island Sound.

Take on the Foam Glow 5K at Rentschler Field on Saturday. Run through a course filled with glowing foam and blacklight then enjoy a music-filled after-party!

See Hartford Athletic take on Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at Dillon Stadium. You can also watch the soccer game from home on My TV 9!

Have a great weekend! Send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.