8 Things To Do This Weekend: Music on the Green, Sunflowers for Wishes and Mamma Mia!

(WTNH) — Looking for weekend fun? We have eight suggestions for activities for this hot, summer weekend – including going to a fun show, hitting the water and enjoying an ice cream!

Take in the Broadway sensation Mamma Mia! – set on a Greek island to the sounds of ABBA. It’s playing at the Ivoryton Playhouse through July 28th.



On Saturday evening, check out Music on the Green in downtown New Haven featuring food trucks. 80s sensation Lisa Lisa will be performing live on the News 8 stage.

Or, enjoy a weekend of tunes at the Greater Hartford Festival of Jazz in Bushnell Park. The free event attracts top notch performers from all around the region.



See Hartford Athletic take-on Charleston Battery at brand new Dillon Stadium on Saturday evening. You can also watch the game from home on My TV 9.



Head to the Northeast Grand Prix at Lime Rock Park. In addition to watching racing, families can enjoy a bounce house, face painting and even a race simulator.



Take a helicopter ride, get food, enjoy a carnival and see fireworks at the Life. Be In It. Extravaganza – a festival hosted by the Newington Parks and Recs Department.



All weekend, take the kids on a pirate adventure to Sheffield Island, courtesy of the Seaport Association. Be prepared for treasure hunts, games and story telling.



Take part in a beautiful event, Sunflowers for Wishes at Buttonwood Farm. Get ice cream and see some incredible blooms. Flower sales support the Make A Wish Foundation.



Stay cool this weekend!

And don’t forget to send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.



