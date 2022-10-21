Conn. (WTNH) — Looking for weekend fun? We have eight ideas for you!

Saturday, October 22

Sunday, October 23

Enjoy the Shakespeare Renaissance Festival with live performances, food, vendors and spirited games.

All weekend

See the Lincoln Center theater production of My Fair Lady at the Shubert Theatre, called a sumptuous new version of a classic.

It’s the last weekend to see The Great Gatsby at Ivoryton Playhouse. It’s the iconic story of obsession, greed and danger surrounding a millionaire.

Visit the first ever Apple Festival at Olde Mistick Village with over forty vendors, live music, pumpkin painting and more!

The Ivoryton Pumpkin Festival is back, filled with amazing jack-o-lanterns. It’s kicking-off this year with a costume parade!

Saturday night, join a spooky food tour, courtesy of Taste of New Haven – to support the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

