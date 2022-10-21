Conn. (WTNH) — Looking for weekend fun? We have eight ideas for you!
Saturday, October 22
- Enjoy Harvest Day at Dudley Farm where wool will be spun and sauerkraut will me made. Also, see blacksmith demonstrations.
- Saturday, kids are invited to a not-so-spooky Halloween event called Haunted Hangars at New England Air Museum. Build a bat glider!
- Join a spooky food tour, courtesy of Taste of New Haven – to support the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
Sunday, October 23
Enjoy the Shakespeare Renaissance Festival with live performances, food, vendors and spirited games.
All weekend
- See the Lincoln Center theater production of My Fair Lady at the Shubert Theatre, called a sumptuous new version of a classic.
- It’s the last weekend to see The Great Gatsby at Ivoryton Playhouse. It’s the iconic story of obsession, greed and danger surrounding a millionaire.
- Visit the first ever Apple Festival at Olde Mistick Village with over forty vendors, live music, pumpkin painting and more!
- The Ivoryton Pumpkin Festival is back, filled with amazing jack-o-lanterns. It’s kicking-off this year with a costume parade!
Send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.